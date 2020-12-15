Mark Ayranto Sells 5,000 Shares of Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Stock

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Senior Officer Mark Ayranto sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.77, for a total transaction of C$58,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,770 shares in the company, valued at C$2,115,892.90.

Mark Ayranto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Victoria Gold alerts:

On Monday, December 7th, Mark Ayranto sold 5,000 shares of Victoria Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total transaction of C$62,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Mark Ayranto bought 1,000 shares of Victoria Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,430.00.

Shares of VIT opened at C$8.30 on Tuesday. Victoria Gold Corp has a 12 month low of C$5.55 and a 12 month high of C$9.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$474.98 million and a PE ratio of -13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.