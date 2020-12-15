Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Major Shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New Sells 20,125,000 Shares of Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $113.63 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a PE ratio of 86.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77.
Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on FISV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.13.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FISV. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Mirova lifted its position in Fiserv by 344.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Fiserv by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.
Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?
Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.