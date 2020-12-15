Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Major Shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New Sells 20,125,000 Shares of Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $113.63 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a PE ratio of 86.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FISV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FISV. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Mirova lifted its position in Fiserv by 344.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Fiserv by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

