California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,925 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Noble Midstream Partners were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 43.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 27,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. 53.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NBLX opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. Noble Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $28.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.16 million, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.84.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $187.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.30 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 11.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NBLX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Noble Midstream Partners from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Noble Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.39.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

