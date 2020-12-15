California Public Employees Retirement System Has $573,000 Position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Tidewater worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moerus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tidewater by 19.5% in the second quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,680,000 after acquiring an additional 398,467 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tidewater by 14.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 72,777 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tidewater by 8.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 896,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 72,223 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Tidewater by 57.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

TDW opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. Tidewater Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $20.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.46). Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 50.98%. The firm had revenue of $86.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tidewater Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

