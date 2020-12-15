Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Holdings Reduced by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,701 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.23% of Sculptor Capital Management worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 72.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 11.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 45.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCU opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $808.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.10. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $28.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.96.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. Sculptor Capital Management had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 65.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCU. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sculptor Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

