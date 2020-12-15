Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 16,740 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,740 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.12% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 49.5% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 24.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 679,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,972,000 after buying an additional 133,505 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 18.7% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 118,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 18,625 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 61.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 17,660 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 26.0% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 348,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 71,869 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,093.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813.

Shares of AMJ opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average of $12.99. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $22.86.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.