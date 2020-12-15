Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,474 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,844 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.09% of Sandstorm Gold worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 377.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000.

Shares of SAND opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.19 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $16.00 to $16.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.73.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

