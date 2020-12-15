Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.10% of Kronos Worldwide worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $5,536,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 43,569 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 102,253 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 83,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Shares of NYSE:KRO opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 5.05. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $15.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.38.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $416.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

