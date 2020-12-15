Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 61,495 Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) by 69.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,495 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.66% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the second quarter worth about $70,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 27.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 7.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 10.2% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.06. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $17.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.29 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $264.18 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $2.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.46%.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

