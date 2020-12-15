Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,560 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.19% of Dillard’s worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Dillard’s by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Dillard’s by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Dillard’s by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDS opened at $49.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.38. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $74.68.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $2.29. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

