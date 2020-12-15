RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,944 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in RE/MAX were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 342.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RE/MAX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Shares of RMAX opened at $34.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.11 and its 200-day moving average is $33.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.65 million, a P/E ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $40.78.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.62 million. RE/MAX had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX).

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.