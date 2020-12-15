Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Stock Holdings Increased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.09% of Omega Flex worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OFLX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Omega Flex by 8.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Omega Flex by 33.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Flex by 1.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Flex by 4.1% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 435,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,190,000 after purchasing an additional 17,060 shares in the last quarter. 33.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Derek Glanvill sold 742 shares of Omega Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $111,611.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFLX opened at $161.06 on Tuesday. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.38 and a 1-year high of $183.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 88.98 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.15.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 46.30%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Omega Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

