Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Stock Position Reduced by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,055 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.08% of Red Rock Resorts worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Jabodon PT Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 223.9% during the third quarter. Jabodon PT Co. now owns 149,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 103,671 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 34.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 11,317 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 360.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter worth $44,000. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

RRR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Union Gaming Research raised Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $24.17 on Tuesday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $27.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.51.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $353.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.56 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Article: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.