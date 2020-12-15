Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 7,954 Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.30% of ADTRAN worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in ADTRAN by 1,082.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ADTRAN by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADTN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.50 million, a P/E ratio of -41.74 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average is $11.57.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $133.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.90 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. Research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,600.00%.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

