Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 1,843 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.14% of Arcus Biosciences worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 292.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 614.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $32.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.45. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $37.41.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $64.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.03 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 745.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

