Wells Fargo & Company MN Takes $1.51 Million Position in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.14% of Ontrak at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTRK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ontrak in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ontrak by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OTRK opened at $56.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.40. Ontrak, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $983.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 2.58.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Analysts expect that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

OTRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Ontrak in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

