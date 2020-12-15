Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PJP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 24.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 9,031 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1,019.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after buying an additional 12,462 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PJP opened at $69.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.32. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $70.76.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

