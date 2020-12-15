Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 9,223 Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.21% of Costamare worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Costamare by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,637,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after buying an additional 773,516 shares during the period. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Costamare by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,102,193 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,248,000 after purchasing an additional 397,405 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costamare by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,888 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 116,395 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Costamare by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 86,079 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Costamare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Costamare from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised Costamare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Costamare from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Costamare stock opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. Costamare Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.73. The company has a market cap of $929.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.63 and a beta of 1.86.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $107.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.87 million. Costamare had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costamare Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costamare Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 25, 2020, it had a fleet of 75 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 547,000 twenty foot equivalent unit, including 5 vessels under construction. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

