Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) by 11.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,778 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LDP. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 847,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,073,000 after purchasing an additional 140,332 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,230,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,292,000 after purchasing an additional 36,280 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 25,706.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000.

NYSE:LDP opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.71. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $27.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

