Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 193,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,969 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 51.5% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 26,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 149.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,396,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the third quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the third quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $540.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.08.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher acquired 25,000 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.95 per share, with a total value of $198,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,497,782.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLDT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.05.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

