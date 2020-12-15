Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,852 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2,335.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 267.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LILAK opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.39).

Several research firms recently weighed in on LILAK. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Liberty Latin America from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised Liberty Latin America from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Liberty Latin America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Latin America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

