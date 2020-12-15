Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,979 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 71,298 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 1,600.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 21.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 42.4% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Shares of RCI opened at $47.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.23. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $51.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.46. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 49.20%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RCI. CIBC increased their target price on Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on Rogers Communications from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.