Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 6,908 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,908 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.27% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.57. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $803.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.40.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 21.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

