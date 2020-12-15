WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,910,801 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.06% of WPX Energy worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $10,524,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $462,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in WPX Energy by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in WPX Energy by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,597,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,471,000 after buying an additional 2,872,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in WPX Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,143,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after buying an additional 35,015 shares in the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WPX. ValuEngine upgraded WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho upgraded WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.91.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Vann sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $1,395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 458,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,490.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Stephen L. Faulkner, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPX stock opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89. WPX Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $14.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that WPX Energy, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

