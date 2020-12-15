Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 237,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,908 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Frontline were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Frontline by 1,314.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 25,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Frontline by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 221,427 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 49,071 shares during the last quarter. 23.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Frontline alerts:

Shares of NYSE FRO opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Frontline Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $13.33.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Frontline had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 38.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Frontline from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Danske downgraded shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.19 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Frontline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.81.

Frontline Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.