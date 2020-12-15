Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,006 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.23% of Kadmon worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kadmon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kadmon by 22.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Kadmon by 322.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 12,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Kadmon in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kadmon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Shares of NYSE KDMN opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15. The firm has a market cap of $759.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.56. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

