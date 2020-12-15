Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 12.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 321,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after buying an additional 35,915 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 177.9% during the third quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 204,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 130,650 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 60.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

NYSE ASA opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.31.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 0.1%.

In related news, COO Alexander Merk bought 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,368.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,270 shares in the company, valued at $672,829.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,880 shares of company stock worth $59,238. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Profile

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

