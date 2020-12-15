ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,020 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,803 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ADT were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ADT in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in ADT by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,882 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in ADT in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Get ADT alerts:

Shares of NYSE ADT opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.68. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $17.21.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.56%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of ADT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ADT from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ADT from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Likosar sold 77,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $777,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,113,739 shares in the company, valued at $21,137,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 42,920,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $429,205,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,081,029 shares of company stock valued at $430,810,290 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.