Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,718 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 144.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,786,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,387 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 47.4% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 718,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,434,000 after acquiring an additional 230,979 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 9.1% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,566,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 258,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 231,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $61.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.92. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $64.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 0.71.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 million. On average, analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, insider Cameron Turtle sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $105,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,006.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles J. Homcy sold 81,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $2,985,329.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 159,755 shares of company stock worth $6,228,825. Insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.91.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.