Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 47,560 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.67, for a total value of $13,015,745.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 54,679 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $15,619,603.14.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total value of $1,756,875.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.87, for a total value of $15,798,937.50.

On Monday, November 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.56, for a total value of $17,091,360.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total value of $3,508,767.50.

On Friday, November 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total value of $17,246,985.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.10, for a total value of $3,357,725.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 49,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.24, for a total value of $13,494,190.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.80, for a total value of $17,230,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 60,783 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total value of $16,704,991.89.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $274.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $277.20 and a 200-day moving average of $259.06. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $2,222,276,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $590,767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Facebook by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,190 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Facebook by 108.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $794,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,620,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Facebook from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.33.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

