Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Director L Michelle Wilson Sells 30,000 Shares

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Director L Michelle Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $7,470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,770,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $251.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.74. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $258.75.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Okta by 2,057.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Okta by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Okta from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Okta from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.84.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

