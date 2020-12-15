GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:GIK) Major Shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 750,000 Shares of Stock

GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:GIK) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $10,875,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE:GIK opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. GigCapital3, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $14.43.
GigCapital3 Company Profile
