GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:GIK) Major Shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 750,000 Shares of Stock

GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:GIK) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $10,875,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:GIK opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. GigCapital3, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $14.43.

Get GigCapital3 alerts:

GigCapital3 Company Profile

GigCapital3, Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Read More: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for GigCapital3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigCapital3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.