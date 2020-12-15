SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Major Shareholder Nb Strategic Co-Investment Par Sells 289,066 Shares

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) major shareholder Nb Strategic Co-Investment Par sold 289,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $6,350,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:SWI opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 218.02 and a beta of 1.20. SolarWinds Co. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.18.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $260.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.42 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 9.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWI. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 227.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the second quarter valued at about $2,456,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 28.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,434,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,340,000 after purchasing an additional 320,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

