WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Director Oprah Winfrey Sells 182,073 Shares of Stock

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Director Oprah Winfrey sold 182,073 shares of WW International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $5,363,870.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,202,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,796,281.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Oprah Winfrey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, Oprah Winfrey sold 70,738 shares of WW International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $2,054,938.90.

On Monday, December 7th, Oprah Winfrey sold 312,142 shares of WW International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $9,707,616.20.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Oprah Winfrey sold 305,731 shares of WW International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $9,382,884.39.

Shares of WW opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. WW International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $47.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.91 and its 200-day moving average is $24.64.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. WW International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WW International, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 959,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,364,000 after purchasing an additional 37,051 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,290,000 after purchasing an additional 262,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 452.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 133,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 109,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 20,285 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on WW shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of WW International from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

