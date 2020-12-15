Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Director Rtw Investments, Lp Buys 247,720 Shares of Stock

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Director Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 247,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,872,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $56.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.35, a quick ratio of 12.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.57 and a beta of 2.08. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.25.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,106,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $454,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

