David Montgomery Sells 210,644 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Stock

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) EVP David Montgomery sold 210,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $5,337,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $27.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day moving average is $21.59. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 88.49% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,551,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,551,000 after buying an additional 148,902 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 67.2% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,905,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,065,000 after buying an additional 765,718 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 33.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,001,000 after buying an additional 256,486 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 18.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 642,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,268,000 after buying an additional 97,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 59.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,815,000 after purchasing an additional 158,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPX. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $32.50 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $28.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

