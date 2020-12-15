David Montgomery Sells 210,644 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Stock

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) EVP David Montgomery sold 210,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $5,337,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of TPX stock opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $27.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day moving average is $21.59. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 88.49% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPX. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $32.50 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $28.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.
Tempur Sealy International Company Profile
Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.
