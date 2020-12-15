Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) CEO James E. Meyer Sells 1,772,297 Shares

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $11,307,254.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,603,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,651,133.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SIRI stock opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.91. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 141.29% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sirius XM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 376,287 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,390,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,507,000 after buying an additional 3,932,133 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 207,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 42,471 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 196.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

