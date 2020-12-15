CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NASDAQ:PCPL) Major Shareholder Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. Buys 604,616 Shares of Stock

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NASDAQ:PCPL) major shareholder Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. purchased 604,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $6,215,452.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,245,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,639,021.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. sold 10,000 shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $101,900.00.

Shares of PCPL stock opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $11.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NASDAQ:PCPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

