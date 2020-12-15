Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Andreas Bechtolsheim Sells 52,552 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 52,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.27, for a total value of $14,518,541.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,097 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,118.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $274.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $258.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.20. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $289.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $65,386,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,841,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 871,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,397,000 after purchasing an additional 262,329 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 343.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 314,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,059,000 after purchasing an additional 243,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2,378.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,876,000 after purchasing an additional 202,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. FBN Securities boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.24.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

