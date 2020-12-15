Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Insider Shai Wininger Sells 111,222 Shares of Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) insider Shai Wininger sold 111,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total value of $11,456,978.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,893,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,026,891.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shai Wininger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Shai Wininger sold 906 shares of Lemonade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $90,165.12.

Shares of LMND opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.29. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.11 and a 52-week high of $111.68.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 million. Lemonade’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lemonade from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,068,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the third quarter worth approximately $3,339,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. 3.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

