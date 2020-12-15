Mary N. Dillon Sells 50,000 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total value of $13,257,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,773,945.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of ULTA stock opened at $265.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $304.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.64.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have commented on ULTA shares. TheStreet raised Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.19.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.