Mary N. Dillon Sells 50,000 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total value of $13,257,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,773,945.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $265.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $304.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 70.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth $45,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 86.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ULTA shares. TheStreet raised Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.19.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

