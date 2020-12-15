BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,340,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,983 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Mercantile Bank worth $24,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 19.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 46.2% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mercantile Bank from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In other news, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $87,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at $221,503.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.18 and its 200 day moving average is $22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $42.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.17 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.58%.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

