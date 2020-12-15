BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,053,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,215 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.05% of BEST worth $24,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEST. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BEST during the third quarter worth about $735,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BEST by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,103,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,310,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in BEST in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in BEST by 19.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 335,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 55,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in BEST by 42.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BEST. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BEST from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.80 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of BEST from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of BEST in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

BEST stock opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. BEST Inc. has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.77. The company has a market cap of $926.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.79.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($1.47). BEST had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that BEST Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

BEST Company Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

