BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Major Shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. Sells 340,000 Shares of Stock

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 340,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $9,044,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

BlueLinx stock opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average is $17.86. The company has a market cap of $230.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $28.26.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $4.83. The company had revenue of $871.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.08 million. BlueLinx had a negative return on equity of 583.03% and a net margin of 1.79%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the third quarter valued at about $515,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on BlueLinx from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine downgraded BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BlueLinx from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

