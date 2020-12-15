Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Scott M. Mcfarlane Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 717,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,917,076.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE AVLR opened at $169.02 on Tuesday. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $175.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.09 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.91.
Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Avalara by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Avalara by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Avalara by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avalara by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.
Avalara Company Profile
Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.
