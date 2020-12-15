Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Scott M. Mcfarlane Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 717,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,917,076.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE AVLR opened at $169.02 on Tuesday. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $175.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.09 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.91.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Avalara from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Avalara by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Avalara by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Avalara by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avalara by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

