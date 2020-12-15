Amplify Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:AMPY) Director Fir Tree Capital Management Lp Sells 8,548,485 Shares

Amplify Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:AMPY) Director Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 8,548,485 shares of Amplify Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $9,317,848.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fir Tree Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 16,916 shares of Amplify Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $17,761.80.

On Monday, November 30th, Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 78,897 shares of Amplify Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $78,897.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 38,887 shares of Amplify Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $42,775.70.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 450,702 shares of Amplify Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $482,251.14.

On Monday, November 23rd, Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 128,578 shares of Amplify Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total value of $117,005.98.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 157,193 shares of Amplify Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $149,333.35.

On Friday, October 9th, Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 50,027 shares of Amplify Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $46,024.84.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 441,883 shares of Amplify Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $428,626.51.

AMPY stock opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $7.58. The firm has a market cap of $44.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($1.08). Amplify Energy had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $52.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amplify Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPY. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 257,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 80,242 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 438.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 256,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 208,998 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 643,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 301,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

