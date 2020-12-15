BlackRock Inc. Has $24.52 Million Stock Holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,617,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 434,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.08% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $24,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth $1,045,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 90.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 41,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRGI opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $319.61 million, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 2.05. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $13.67.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $137.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FRGI shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

