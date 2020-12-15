Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 748,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22,337 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.39% of Ducommun worth $24,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 71.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 9.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 813,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,782,000 after acquiring an additional 69,831 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Ducommun by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Ducommun news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 4,000 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $159,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,658 shares in the company, valued at $625,380.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $55,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 406,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,377,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,406 shares of company stock worth $277,230. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DCO opened at $52.12 on Tuesday. Ducommun Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $610.85 million, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.65.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $150.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DCO shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

