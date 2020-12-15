BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,283,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,150 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.43% of XBiotech worth $24,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of XBiotech by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,952 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of XBiotech by 76.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 33,992 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of XBiotech by 24.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 14,338 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of XBiotech by 9.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of XBiotech by 32.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 15,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Get XBiotech alerts:

In other XBiotech news, major shareholder Street Financial S.A. Bay sold 182,836 shares of XBiotech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $3,367,839.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,154,548 shares in the company, valued at $58,106,774.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Thorpe Mckenzie sold 375,000 shares of XBiotech stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $6,862,500.00. Company insiders own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XBiotech stock opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. XBiotech Inc. has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $26.40. The company has a market cap of $553.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.22.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered XBiotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of antibody therapies for treating oncology, inflammatory conditions, and infectious diseases. Its product candidates include 514G3, an anti-infective antibody that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Staphylococcus Aureus infections; and other anti-infectious disease antibodies, which are in pre-clinical development to treat Clostridium Difficile, influenza, Ebola, and Herpes Varicella Zoster (Chickenpox).

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT).

Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.