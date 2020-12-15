BlackRock Inc. Trims Holdings in Bank First Co. (NYSE:BFC)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Bank First Co. (NYSE:BFC) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,610 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.37% of Bank First worth $24,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BFC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Bank First by 1,189.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Bank First by 300.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Bank First by 27.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Bank First by 150.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank First by 12.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Robert W. Holmes sold 20,578 shares of Bank First stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $1,282,626.74.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BFC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank First from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of Bank First stock opened at $69.33 on Tuesday. Bank First Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $71.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.38.

Bank First (NYSE:BFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $28.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.70 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

